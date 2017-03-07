WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU court says members can deny humanitarian visas to refugees
The decision by the European Court of Justice goes against advice from its advocate general, who said last month that such visas had to be issued under EU law.
EU court says members can deny humanitarian visas to refugees
The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (January 26, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that EU members are under no obligation to provide humanitarian visas to refugees.

The court ruled on the case of a Syrian family from the Syrian city of Aleppo who applied for a visa to stay with acquaintances in Belgium in October.

"Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum, but they remain free to do so on the basis of their national law," the court said in its ruling.

Belgium's immigration minister had said previously that a ruling in favour of humanitarian visas would "throw the gates wide open" to asylum-seekers.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Brussels.

Refugee influx

Recommended

The court's decision comes as the EU is trying to kerb immigration after taking in some 1.6 million refugees who arrived in Europe across the Mediterranean in 2014-2016.

EU states have struggled to accommodate the influx, ensure security screening and agree on how to share the responsibility for migrants and refugees.

The bloc has also started to arrange treaties with countries south and east of the Mediterranean to block people on their way to Europe and be able to send them back more easily.

"Had the court ruled otherwise, it would have been a huge, a massive problem," said a diplomat in Brussels who is involved in EU migration policies.

Other politicians and NGOs criticised the verdict, saying it ignored the EU's commitments to human rights and continued to put refugees in harm's way.

"Today's verdict is a sad day for the protection of refugees and a day of celebration for fortress builders and human traffickers," said Karl Kopp of Pro Asyl, a German rights group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity