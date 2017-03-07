WikiLeaks released 8,761 files from the very depths of Langley about hacking tools used by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to break into mobile phones, communication apps and other electronic devices for years.

The organisation posted on its official Twitter account — thought to be run by its co-founder Julian Assange — a link to the trove of documents early Tuesday. WikiLeaks called the first document dump "Year Zero", the first instalment of a larger project named Vault 7.

​

The transcripts showed that CIA hackers, in partnership with other US and foreign agencies, have been able to bypass the encryption on popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. This means the CIA could get into Apple Inc iPhones, Google Inc Android devices and other gadgets in order to capture text and voice messages before they were encrypted with sophisticated software.

The files did not indicate if the actual encryption of Signal or other secure messaging apps had been compromised.

The archive appears to have been circulated among former US government hackers and contractors in an unauthorised manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive, the anti-secrecy organisation said.

The information represents the latest breach of classified material from US intelligence agencies.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson discusses from Washington the latest WikiLeaks data dump.

"No comment"

Jonathan Liu, a spokesman for the CIA, said, "We do not comment on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents."