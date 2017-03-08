WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 30 dead after Daesh attacks military hospital in Kabul
The attack on Afghanistan's largest military hospital ended after a lengthy gun battle between the assailants and special security forces.
Over 30 dead after Daesh attacks military hospital in Kabul
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of the attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

More than 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Wednesday when four Daesh militants dressed as medical personnel stormed Afghanistan's largest military hospital in the capital Kabul.

A security official said the attack began with a suicide explosion at the rear of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital before three attackers with automatic weapons and hand grenades entered the complex.

Special security forces launched a clearance operation that ended after a lengthy gun battle with the militants who had taken up positions on the upper floors of the hospital.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports on the latest from Kabul.

The dead included doctors, patients and hospital staff.

Defence Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the attack was suppressed by mid-afternoon with all three gunmen killed.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on its news agency Amaq.

Recommended

Earlier, the Afghanistan Taliban distanced itself from the attack and a spokesperson said the group had "no connection" to the assault.

TRT World speaks to Colin Cookman from the United States Institute of Peace Center for South & Central Asia about militant groups in Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani denounced the attack on the hospital. "In all religions, a hospital is regarded as an immune site and attacking it is attacking the whole of Afghanistan."

Earlier, security forces blocked off the area around the hospital and special forces soldiers descended on the roof of the main building from helicopters.

Sporadic gunfire could be heard for hours and, as fighting went on, there was a second explosion, which a spokesman said was caused when a car inside the hospital complex blew up.

This latest attack comes a week after at least 20 people were killed in simultaneous Taliban suicide assaults on two security compounds in Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity