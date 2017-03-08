WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN human rights chief slams Trump's travel ban, attacks on journalism
Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commmissioner for Human Rights, says US President Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions and expulsions in violation of international law.
UN human rights chief slams Trump's travel ban, attacks on journalism
Jordanian Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein is the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass detentions, including children, and collective expulsions would breach international law, said Zeid.

In an annual speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zeid said greater leadership was needed to address a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.

He was particularly concerned about the impact on children "who face being detained, or may see their families torn apart."

Trump on Monday signed a new executive order, which included a travel ban by citizens of six Muslim-majority countries to the US.

Recommended

The order was a revised version of a travel ban signed in January.

The new order temporarily freezes new visas for Syrians, Iranians, Libyans, Somalis, Yemenis and Sudanese citizens; Iraq was removed from the list of banned countries.

Zeid also criticised the US president's attempts to "intimidate or undermine journalists and judges."

Trump has regularly attacked the media. He issued a statement on February 17 in which he accused several traditionally respected US news organisations — New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN — of providing "fake news," and called them "the enemy of the American people."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity