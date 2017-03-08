Women around the world are marking International Women's Day with a global strike as part of an ongoing fight for equality.

On "A Day Without a Woman," those who can do so will stay away from work or school.

In the United States, women are planning to use International Women's Day on Wednesday to stay off the job and stage demonstrations across the country.

Organisers are attempting to repeat the tactics from the January 21 Women's March on Washington and other cities that came together largely through social media.

Rallies are planned in cities across the country, including Washington, New York, Atlanta, St. Petersburg, Florida, Chicago, San Francisco and Berkeley, California.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Washington DC.