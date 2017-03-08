POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Research says Australia's "Angry Summer" is a sign of things to come
Australia saw several power outages in different parts of the country due to increased use of air-conditioning, after temperatures regularly soared above 40° Celsius (103° Fahrenheit).
Research says Australia's "Angry Summer" is a sign of things to come
Climate change demonstrators bury their heads in the sand in protest of Australia's stance on climate change in this file photo from 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

A government-linked climate group says more than 200 weather records have been broken during Australia's "Angry Summer."

Most of Australia's east coast endured its hottest summer on record, while torrential rain in Western Australia caused flash flooding.

The sort of unseasonable conditions seen between December 1 and February 28 will likely be recurring regularly in future, the group said.

Recommended

The Climate Council report comes days after another independent report warned the impact of climate change had caused permanent damage to Australia's environment.

TRT World interviews climate scientist Will Steffen about Australia's erratic weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem