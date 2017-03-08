At least 15 militants and two soldiers have been killed in two separate gun battles in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Soldiers on Tuesday conducted a raid on a village in the Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a gunfight.

"During exchange of fire Capt Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced martyrdom," said a military statement, adding, "Five terrorists killed during the operation."

Security forces stormed a second compound in a nearby village on Wednesday, killing 10 militants, a senior security official told AFP.

The shootouts come after a recent resurgence in militant violence, with 130 people killed nationwide in February, ending a lull in Pakistan's long battle against terrorism.