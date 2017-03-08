WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan gunfights kill 15 militants, two soldiers
Raids by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province triggered gunfights with militants.
Pakistan gunfights kill 15 militants, two soldiers
A Pakistani soldier stands guard as volunteers collect remains of the walls and doors around the site of a blast at the courthouse in Charsadda, Pakistan, on February 21, 2017. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

At least 15 militants and two soldiers have been killed in two separate gun battles in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Soldiers on Tuesday conducted a raid on a village in the Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a gunfight.

"During exchange of fire Capt Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced martyrdom," said a military statement, adding, "Five terrorists killed during the operation."

Security forces stormed a second compound in a nearby village on Wednesday, killing 10 militants, a senior security official told AFP.

The shootouts come after a recent resurgence in militant violence, with 130 people killed nationwide in February, ending a lull in Pakistan's long battle against terrorism.

Recommended

Taliban militants executed

Separately, the military said in a statement that five Taliban militants who had been sentenced to death were executed on Wednesday at a prison in the northwestern garrison town of Kohat.

Pakistan created special military courts by constitutional amendment after the country's deadliest ever attack in 2014.

The assault on a school in northwestern Peshawar, in which gunmen killed more than 150 people – mostly children – traumatised a country already grimly accustomed to atrocities.

Pakistan's military announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation in the wake of the violence last month.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity