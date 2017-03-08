Turkish air force jets destroyed scores of caves and shelters used by the PKK in northern Iraq early on Wednesday.

The air operation took place in the Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions between midnight and 1:30 am (2100-2230 GMT), Turkey's military said.

It did not provide information on potential casualties.

The operation in northern Iraq came as Turkey opened an army base in the country's southeastern area called the "Devil's Triangle," where the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran meet.

The Hakkari army base is nearly 3,000 metres above sea level. Turkey aims to shut down PKK hideouts, passages, and weapons smuggling in the area.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

