Lawyers for Samsung chief Jay Y Lee have denied all charges on his behalf in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. Lee did not appear on day one of his trial, which got underway with the preparatory phase in the capital Seoul on Thursday.

Lee, 48, faces accusations of bribery, corruption, perjury and other offences stemming from a scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's President Park Geun-hye.

Lee's defence argued that the prosecutors' formal indictment was sketchy, with some of the accusations lacking clear evidence and only circumstantial.

Lee is accused of paying nearly $40 million to Park's close friend Choi Soon-Sil as bribes to secure policy favours.

Samsung has maintained that the payments were charitable contributions it was obliged to make under pressure from officials, and not bribes.

Lee, who is being detained at the Seoul Detention Centre, did not attend court, as a defendant does not have to turn up during a preparatory hearing held to organise evidence and set dates for witness testimony.