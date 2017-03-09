WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish humanitarian aid arrives in Syria's al-Bab
The delivery of food and basic necessities should help meet the needs of thousands of families who have returned to the northern Syrian city after it was liberated from Daesh on February 24.
Turkish humanitarian aid arrives in Syria's al-Bab
A Syrian boy carries supplies, provided by a Turkish NGO, in the al-Bab town of Aleppo, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

An aid convoy arrived in Syria's al-Bab on Wednesday after Turkish-backed opposition fighters retook the city from Daesh last month.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) dispatched the convoy of 25 vehicles loaded with food, blankets and cleaning supplies.

"This convoy will meet the needs of thousands of families, who have returned to al-Bab," IHH official Omer Koparan said.

Serkan Oktem, IHH director in Turkey's south-central city of Kilis, said the NGO has also distributed 5,000 bags of bread in two days in al-Bab and the surrounding villages.

Recommended

"We will deploy a mobile bakery and a soup kitchen in the town as we did in Jarablus," Oktem said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports exclusively from al-Bab.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity