Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Russia on a 2-day official visit on Friday to discuss Syria, Iraq, energy, economy and tourism with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow are expected to be discussed "extensively" at Friday's meeting.

The last meeting between the two leaders was held in August after the neighbouring countries patched up the fallout from the November 2015 downing of a Russian jet over the Turkey-Syria border.

Since then, Russia has eased the sanctions imposed on Turkey in response to the jet incident and the two countries have worked together to bring a ceasefire and a political solution to the six-year-old conflict in Syria.