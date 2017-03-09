TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syria, Iraq and trade
Friday's high-level meeting between Turkish, Russian presidents will contribute to deeper cooperation between the two countries.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, December 1, 2014 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Russia on a 2-day official visit on Friday to discuss Syria, Iraq, energy, economy and tourism with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow are expected to be discussed "extensively" at Friday's meeting.

The last meeting between the two leaders was held in August after the neighbouring countries patched up the fallout from the November 2015 downing of a Russian jet over the Turkey-Syria border.

Since then, Russia has eased the sanctions imposed on Turkey in response to the jet incident and the two countries have worked together to bring a ceasefire and a political solution to the six-year-old conflict in Syria.

Murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead at an art exhibit in the Turkish capital Ankara, threatened to strain the bilateral ties once again.

But Putin called the murder a "provocation" to disrupt relations between the neighbouring countries as well as the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

A ceasefire agreement in Syria was reached under guarantees from Russia and Turkey in December.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
