WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU keeps Tusk in top post despite Poland objections
Polish foreign minister, reacting to Tusk's election, says ‘a very dangerous European relationship is being born.'
EU keeps Tusk in top post despite Poland objections
British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Council President Donald Tusk (upper left) attend the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

The leaders of the European Union delivered a withering snub to Poland's right-wing government on Thursday by steamrollering its objections and re-appointing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to chair their summits.

Tusk's successor as prime minister Beata Szydlo, acting on instructions from her party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a long-time political adversary of Tusk, had vowed to prevent him from securing a second 30-month term.

But the other 27 leaders wasted no time in moving to a vote in which she was the lone objector.

Warsaw had portrayed the issue as one of fundamental principle, in which vital national interests should be respected and not ignored in Brussels.

The crushing defeat highlights how far the biggest of the ex-communist states that joined the EU after the Cold War appears isolated, even from eastern allies.

Szydlo first tried to get the other leaders to postpone a decision on Tusk but found no backing.

They gave her time to repeat her reasons for withholding her support.

But then Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who holds the rotating EU chair, moved swiftly to a 27-1 vote to reappoint the 59-year-old Tusk.

Tusk had left the room during the discussion and was greeted with applause as he returned to the chamber following the vote.

Recommended

He will play a key role over the next two years in overseeing Brexit negotiations with London, whose prime minister, Theresa May, was attending her last summit before launching the process.

Tusk, who led a centrist government for seven years until 2014, offered an olive branch to Szydlo, telling the Council in broadcast comments that he would work with the leaders "without any exceptions -- because I am committed to European unity".

‘A toxic relationship'

The row, albeit largely driven by Polish domestic politics, has overshadowed attempts at the meetings in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to rally a common front as Britain prepares to deliver its formal notice that it will exit the bloc in 2019.

"A very dangerous European relationship is being born -- a toxic relationship that could harm many states", Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told news site wPolityce.pl.

Echoing other Kaczynski supporters, he painted Tusk as the choice of EU powerhouse Germany. "We know now that it is a Union under Berlin's diktat," Waszczykowski said.

Kaczynski holds Tusk responsible for the death in an air crash of his twin brother, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, in 2010.

Szydlo also highlighted the fact that Tusk, in his current EU role, has criticised policies in Warsaw that many in the EU fear are undermining Polish democracy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity