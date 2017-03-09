China has granted preliminary approval for 38 trademarks linked to US President Donald Trump, documents of China's state trademark office show.

The move will give Trump and his family protection if they choose to develop the "Trump" brand in the market.

The trademarks – which in theory cover a wide sweep of businesses from hotels to mobile libraries and escort services – underline the complexities and potential concerns over conflicts of interest facing President Trump, who has a sprawling business empire using the Trump name around the world.

Trump, a wealthy real estate developer, has previously said he has handed over his business interests to a trust overseen by one of his sons and a Trump Organization executive.

He can, however, revoke the trust at will and, as its sole beneficiary, remains linked to it financially.

The trademarks – mostly variations in English and Chinese on the name "Donald Trump" – were given preliminary approval in two lists published by the Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce on February 27.

Trump's lawyers applied for the trademarks in April last year, mostly registered to "Donald J. Trump" and listing the address of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Some US lawmakers have raised questions about whether Trump's position as president could prompt preferential treatment of his businesses. Trademark lawyers, however, said that the approval process did not seem that unusual.

"If they were filed in April last year and just now approved, it's fairly normal," said Yong Heng Wu, Shanghai-based counsel for MWE China focused on intellectual property, adding the general timeframe for preliminary approvals was 6-9 months.