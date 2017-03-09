WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks to discuss Syria and Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday to voice opposition to what the Israeli leader charged were Iran's attempts to establish a permanent military foothold in Syria.
Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks to discuss Syria and Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, March 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on Thursday for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria.

Greeting Netanyahu at the start of their talks, Putin emphasised the high level of trust between the two leaders.

Netanyahu hailed Russia's role in fighting the Daesh terror group and other radical militants in Syria. At the same time, he warned of the danger posed by radical Shiite groups, an apparent reference to the Hezbollah movement.

Netanyahu will also voice opposition to what Israel says are Iran's attempts to establish a permanent military foothold in Syria.

Recommended

Israeli leaders have pointed to Tehran's steadily increasing influence in the region during the six-year-old Syrian conflict, whether via its own Revolutionary Guard forces or Shiite Muslim proxies, especially Hezbollah.

Majority-Shiite Iran says its troops are in Syria to defend holy Shiite shrines. However, the chief of staff of Iran's military said in November Tehran might seek to set up naval bases in Yemen or Syria in the future.

Russia has sided with Iran and Hezbollah in helping support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, but at the same time it has maintained warm ties with Israel. The two nations have coordinated to prevent any possible incidents between their militaries in Syria.

Netanyahu's visit to Moscow follows his talks with US President Donald Trump last month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity