Three young boys, Abdulrahman, 7, Fares, 6, and Mahmoud, 4, were found scorched to death in their home in Helwan, a southern Cairo suburb on March 8, local media have reported.

Their mother, Kawthar Nafe'a, had left home to receive a weekly dosage of medicine at a nearby pharmacy. She returned home to find her family and her home in ruins.

The children's father, Adel Nafe'a, remains in prison under terrorist charges, suspected of being a member of the militant ‘Helwan Brigades'. The group is affiliated with the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. The state is engaged in a statewide clampdown, and has criminalised all forms of dissent.

Police Investigation

Local officials have ordered a coroner's report into the deaths of the three children.

Initial reports noted that they were burnt alive. However, later reports contradicted this, stating that the main cause of death was smoke inhalation, and that the children had first-degree burns on their hands, arms and face.

Brigadier Hazem Sa'eed, who led an investigation into the incident, told Al Bawaba news portal that an electrical short circuit set the home ablaze – and that there was no criminal footprint in the case.

Other officials cited asphyxiation as the main cause of the three deaths.

Were the deaths deliberate?

The case has raised alarm bells because of Egypt's ongoing repression of the Muslim Brotherhood – some fear that the deaths were a state-sponsored reprisal for the Zalazel incident.

Adel Nafe'a is a member of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood. He stands accused of belonging to a paramilitary unit that directly targeted the security apparatus.

Handed over to Cairo's criminal court in 2015, Nafe'a is still facing trial for 37 charges that include the torching of the Zalazel outpost adjacent to the central police station of the Helwan district.