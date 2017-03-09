US

"A Day Without a Woman" was the theme of International Women's Day events in the United States. To demonstrate how undervalued they are at home and in the workplace, women across the country were encouraged to stay away from work, avoid spending money. Many wore red in solidarity with the campaign.

Brazil

Women marched in Brazil to protest and bring awareness to inequality and domestic violence. The UN has said that the Latin American region makes up half of the top 25 countries with the highest rates of femicide.

Indonesia

Indonesian women marched through the capital, Jakarta, to the president's palace. In other parts of the archipelago, the day took a lighter tone with many dancing to celebrate the day.

Mexico

Jose Luis Castillo, whose daughter Esmeralda went missing when she was 14, in 2009, paints a black cross on the base of a traffic light to remember women who went missing or were killed, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Castillo has spent the years since her disappearance looking for her around the country.

US

The "fearless girl" facing the Wall Street Bull, in New York City, was put up as part of a campaign by a US fund manager to push companies to put more women on their boards.