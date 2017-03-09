POLITICS
3 MIN READ
How International Women's Day went around the world
Women protested against sexual harassment, discrimination, and inequality, highlighting that "women's rights are human rights."
How International Women's Day went around the world
In Istanbul, over 10,000 women marched down the city's Istiklal Street to protest for women's and transgender rights. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

US

"A Day Without a Woman" was the theme of International Women's Day events in the United States. To demonstrate how undervalued they are at home and in the workplace, women across the country were encouraged to stay away from work, avoid spending money. Many wore red in solidarity with the campaign.

Brazil

Women marched in Brazil to protest and bring awareness to inequality and domestic violence. The UN has said that the Latin American region makes up half of the top 25 countries with the highest rates of femicide.

Indonesia

Indonesian women marched through the capital, Jakarta, to the president's palace. In other parts of the archipelago, the day took a lighter tone with many dancing to celebrate the day. 

Mexico

Jose Luis Castillo, whose daughter Esmeralda went missing when she was 14, in 2009, paints a black cross on the base of a traffic light to remember women who went missing or were killed, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Castillo has spent the years since her disappearance looking for her around the country.

US

The "fearless girl" facing the Wall Street Bull, in New York City, was put up as part of a campaign by a US fund manager to push companies to put more women on their boards.

Recommended

Italy

Tens of thousands of women gathered outside the Colosseum in Rome to call for equal rights. Women in the Italian capital also received free entry to museums for the day.

India

Indian women participated in rallies to bring awareness to rape, female infanticide, and workplace inequality and harassment.

Australia

In Sydney, protesters dressed as the Statue of Liberty rallied against US President Donald Trump's new executive order temporarily banning the entry of refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

Chile

Women in Santiago, Chile, covered their mouths as part of the "Todas en Silencio" (All women in silence) protest. Others demonstrated by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red as part of "A Day Without a Woman."

Bangladesh

Acid attack survivors in Dhaka walked down the runway for the fashion show "Beauty Redefined" by designer Bibi Russell. The show, which was held on March 7, was an effort to challenge the conservative country's social prejudices about the victims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem