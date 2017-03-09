Two Malaysian UN employees on Thursday were allowed to leave North Korea, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), as Malaysia negotiates for a travel ban to be lifted on nine of its citizens still in the country.

The two Malaysian WFP employees reached Beijing, WFP spokeswoman Frances Kennedy said.

But the nine remaining at the embassy in Pyongyang have so far been unable to leave. They include three diplomats and six of their family members.

"The government of North Korea has given a guarantee of safety," Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a message on social network Twitter.

They are free to do their daily activities, but they cannot leave the country.

North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country on March 7 as tension escalated over the investigation of the murder on February 13 in Kuala Lumpur of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Malaysia responded with a travel ban on North Koreans in the country, as police seek to question three men thought to be hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia says Kim Jong-nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by two women using VX nerve agent, a UN listed weapon of mass destruction.