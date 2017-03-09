The spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Germany and other European nations for barring Turkish officials from campaigning in their countries ahead of a referendum in Turkey on expanding presidential powers.

Thursday's criticism was not new, but it showed that little headway is being made in resolving the issue as Erdogan's emissaries seek to drum up support for the referendum amongst Turkish citizens in Europe.

Speaking in Ankara, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said "a huge anti-Turkey, anti-Erdogan attitude is being systematically produced and serviced to the world, especially through Germany."

He said the obstacles to rallies reveal a "tragicomedy" on attitudes towards the Turkish government and a meddling in Turkey's upcoming referendum on constitutional changes.

Kalin argued that campaigners, including the "PKK and other terror organisations" rallying for a "no" vote in the referendum can meet freely, but Turkish politicians cannot campaign for a "yes" vote.

"This is a worrying picture for Europe's future and fundamental values," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Germany was taking sides in Turkey's upcoming referendum and that it was a "grave mistake."

Yildirim said Germany "may be disturbed" that a "yes" vote is likely on the referendum. He says if that's true, it amounts to "meddling" in another country's affairs and is "very wrong."

Tensions have been running high between the two NATO allies after the arrest of a German-Turkish journalist in Turkey and the cancellation of rallies by Turkish ministers aimed at building support for the April 16 referendum.

Yildirim on Thursday said the cancellation of the rallies was a setback in Turkish-German relations.