The International Court of Justice has rejected a request from Bosnian Muslims review a decade-old ruling that cleared Serbia of direct blame for genocide during Bosnia's 1990s war, officials said on Thursday.

The ICJ registrar revealed the court's decision in a letter sent to Bosnia's tripartite Serb, Croat and Bosniak presidency members after they each declared whether or not they backed the request, which was filed last month.

"The court considers...that no decision has been taken by the competent authorities on behalf of Bosnia as a state to request the revision...Therefore no action can be taken with regard to the document," the registrar said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

Bakir Izetbegovic, the Muslim Bosniak presidency member who had called for the ruling to be revised while his Serb and Croat colleagues did not, said the court's decision was political.

"The court shut the door on those who are seeking justice," Izetbegovic told reporters, saying a bid to revise the ruling was justified and expected by the victims and survivors of the 1992-95 ethnic war.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has more details.

'Totally expected decision'