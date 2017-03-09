Legal challenges against US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban mounted Thursday as Washington state said it would renew its request to block the executive order. A judge also granted Oregon's request to join the case.

The events happened a day after Hawaii launched its own lawsuit, and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said New York state also asked to join his state's legal effort. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the state is joining fellow states in challenging the revised travel ban.

Travel ban 2.0

Trump's original travel ban applied to all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and barred refugees from the US for 120 days.

Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six of the seven: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. Iraq has been removed from the list. The ban also temporarily shuts down the US refugee program. Unlike the initial order, the new one says current visa holders won't be affected, and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

Washington was the first state to sue over the original ban, which resulted in Judge James Robart in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

My message to President Trump is — not so fast," Ferguson told reporters on Thursday. "After spending more than a month to fix a broken order that he rushed out the door, the President's new order reinstates several of the same provisions and has the same illegal motivations as the original."

Ferguson said the state would ask Robart to rule that his temporary restraining order against the first ban applies to Trump's revised action.

Robart on Thursday granted Oregon's request to join Washington and Minnesota in the case opposing the travel ban.