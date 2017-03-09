Swiss firm Nestle is close to reaching a deal with Cuba on forming a new joint venture to build a $50 million to $60 million factory to produce coffee, biscuits and cooking products, Vice President Laurent Freixe said on Wednesday in Havana.

Cuba has upped its drive to attract foreign funds in a bid to stimulate the economy in recent years. It has introduced a new investment law, creating the Mariel zone, which offers companies significant tax and customs breaks.

"The idea is to create a new joint venture to produce and distribute these products mainly for the Cuban market but also with the idea of exporting some products," Freixe said in an interview.

Freixe, head of Nestle's Americas division, was visiting the island to negotiate the new investment in the Mariel special development zone, west of Havana. Also on the VP's agenda was renewing an existing joint venture producing ice cream for another 20 years.

Nespresso-ing the Cuban way

Coffee in particular is ideal for export, he said, pointing to the success of a limited edition of Cuban coffee by Nestle's Nespresso last year - the first Cuban coffee sold in the United States in more than 50 years.

Freixe said that Nestle would have a 51 percent share in the company.