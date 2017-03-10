Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Friday to discuss regional security issues, economy and tourism.

The main topics during the two-and-a-half hour meeting were import restrictions on Turkish companies, the economy, energy and the situation in Syria.

Both countries have set aside their differences in Syria and have worked together to bring a ceasefire and a political solution to the war-ravaged country.

Turkey launched its military campaign in Syria known as Operation Euphrates Shield in August, to clear its border with Syria of terror groups, while Russia has had an active military presence in Syria since 2015.

The first step towards a closer cooperation between the two countries were taken back in January, when Russia stated that its jets had joined with Turkish warplanes to bomb Daesh militants in the northern Syrian town of al Bab.

"We are very glad that our inter-governmental relations are being restored and quite rapidly," Putin told Erdogan.

Both the leaders addressed a press conference following their meeting.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar brings us the latest from Moscow.