South Korean protesters supporting impeached leader Park Geun-hye held demonstrations in central Seoul on Saturday.

The protest comes a day after the country's constitutional court upheld a parliamentary decision to impeach Park over a corruption scandal.

The case involves Samsung's director who is accused of offering millions of dollars in bribes to receive governmental support for merging two of its companies.

Park — the country's first democratically elected leader to be fired — denies the role in the scandal.