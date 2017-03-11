England's rugby team are aiming for an 18th consecutive test win as they take on Scotland in the Six Nations Championship.

If they succeed, they will equal the World Record of 18 consecutive test wins set by New Zealand.

But a dog may have taken a bite out of their plans.

England's rugby coach Eddie Jones said during a press conference on Thursday that his four-legged pooch had caused an injury to his key man and goal kicker, Owen Farrell.

Farrell suffered an unspecified leg injury and missed training on Friday.