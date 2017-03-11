POLITICS
2 MIN READ
England ready to claim test rugby glory
If England wins Saturday's game against Scotland, they will equal the World Record of 18 consecutive test wins set by New Zealand.
England ready to claim test rugby glory
England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference in Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey on March 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

England's rugby team are aiming for an 18th consecutive test win as they take on Scotland in the Six Nations Championship.

If they succeed, they will equal the World Record of 18 consecutive test wins set by New Zealand.

But a dog may have taken a bite out of their plans.

England's rugby coach Eddie Jones said during a press conference on Thursday that his four-legged pooch had caused an injury to his key man and goal kicker, Owen Farrell.

Farrell suffered an unspecified leg injury and missed training on Friday.

Recommended

England has decided against calling up an additional player as cover, relying on the 24-man training squad they had previously retained for the Scotland match.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports from London.

The Six Nations Championship is held between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem