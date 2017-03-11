Six years ago on this day, a tsunami caused by a magnitude 9 earthquake off the western coast of Japan struck the Fukushima nuclear reactor.

It forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. The country is to lift some evacuation orders on March 31, giving hope to residents who are keen to build a life there again.

Till they return, Fukushima is a lonely place with streets littered with bags of radioactive waste. Some of Fukushima is deserted with a purpose – to drive home the enormity of the tsunami's impact on the lives of residents.

Namie Town's elementary school stands as it did when the Tsunami hit and its principal, Chieko Oyama, wants it to stay this way.