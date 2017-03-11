WORLD
1 MIN READ
Twin blasts kill at least 30 in Damascus Old City
War monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say the casualties took place when a roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in Bab al Saghir.
Twin blasts kill at least 30 in Damascus Old City
The targeted area houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

At least 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in two synchronised attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday targeting Shia pilgrims, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al Saghir area, which houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world.

The director general of the capital's Al-Mujtahed hospital said that there were 28 people dead and 45 wounded.

Recommended

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px 'Microsoft Sans Serif'}

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control