WORLD
3 MIN READ
Native Americans take oil pipeline protests to White House
Hundreds marched to a park across the White House to protest the controversial pipeline that threatens the Missouri River, and cuts across indigenous land. Protesters emphasised the need to "protect water for future generations."
Native Americans take oil pipeline protests to White House
An indigenous activist waves an upside down US flag with an image of historic Native American leader Sitting Bull on it during a protest rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in front of the White House. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

Native American groups marched to the White House on Friday against the construction of a controversial oil pipeline, which they fear could desecrate tribal lands and threaten drinking water.

Chanting "water is life" and shouting out tribal calls, a circle of dancers beat on drums in protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, part of which runs through lands inhabited by indigenous groups.

The protest follows months of demonstrations in a remote part of North Dakota, where the Standing Rock Sioux tribe demonstrated in an attempt to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing upstream from their reservation.

That pipeline is being installed now, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month smoothing the path for construction. He also cleared the way for the Keystone XL project that would pipe Canadian crude into the United States.

Slushy snow fell as more than 500 demonstrators marched through the capital before rallying in a park across from the White House, many wearing traditional dress and feathered headdresses and draped in colourful printed blankets.

"The government is violating our public right to clean water," Sarah Jumping Eagle, 44, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, said.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse attended the rally in Washington DC.

Recommended

Fighting for water

A physician, Jumping Eagle arrived in Washington late Thursday after making the long trek from North Dakota, where Native Americans and their supporters camped out for nearly a year, physically blocking construction at the site and drawing international attention. She travelled to the capital with a group of fellow demonstrators to show her concern over the potential for oil spills and contamination from the nearly-completed construction project.

"We know that we have to protect the water for future generations," she said, the aroma of burning sage used for tribal prayers wafting through the chilly air.

"People are tired of the government not listening to us and not listening to the word of the people," she added. "They are supposed to represent us and not corporations."

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their backers say the pipeline threatens the Missouri River and the Lake Oahe reservoir, a key drinking water source.

They also worry about the impact on nearby sacred lands.

"We face a lot of obstacles," Standing Rock chairman David Archambault told the rally. "But we are not defeated. We are not going to be the victims."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control