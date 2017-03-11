Native American groups marched to the White House on Friday against the construction of a controversial oil pipeline, which they fear could desecrate tribal lands and threaten drinking water.

Chanting "water is life" and shouting out tribal calls, a circle of dancers beat on drums in protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, part of which runs through lands inhabited by indigenous groups.

The protest follows months of demonstrations in a remote part of North Dakota, where the Standing Rock Sioux tribe demonstrated in an attempt to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing upstream from their reservation.

That pipeline is being installed now, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month smoothing the path for construction. He also cleared the way for the Keystone XL project that would pipe Canadian crude into the United States.

Slushy snow fell as more than 500 demonstrators marched through the capital before rallying in a park across from the White House, many wearing traditional dress and feathered headdresses and draped in colourful printed blankets.

"The government is violating our public right to clean water," Sarah Jumping Eagle, 44, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe, said.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse attended the rally in Washington DC.