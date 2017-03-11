US President Donald Trump on Friday called Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to invite him to the White House.

The two leaders held their first phone call since Trump took office.

Trump told Abbas that he believes a peace deal between Israel and Palestine must be negotiated directly by the two sides.

The spokesman for the Palestinian leader said he is hopeful talks can resume.

The White House said that Trump "emphasised his personal belief that peace is possible and that the time has come to make a deal."

The president [Trump] noted that the United States cannot impose a solution on the Israelis and Palestinians, nor can one side impose an agreement on the other – US statement

Trump told Abbas that the US would work closely with both sides toward that goal, the White House said.

Trump stressed his "commitment to a peace process that would lead to real peace between Palestinians and Israelis," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina as saying.

Abbas told Trump that peace was a "strategic choice" for the Palestinian people that should lead to the "establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel."