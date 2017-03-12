The death toll from a twin bomb attack, targeting Shia pilgrims in Damascus, has climbed to 74, a war monitor reported on Sunday.

Among the victims of Saturday's blasts were 43 Iraqi pilgrims who had come to the Syrian capital to visit shrines in Damascus' famed Old City, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Over 120 people were wounded in the synchronised attacks. There has been no claim of responsibility.