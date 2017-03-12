WORLD
2 MIN READ
Literacy programme launched for street children in Nigeria
Without formal education, Nigeria's street children, locally known as Almajiri, are feared to become vulnerable to recruitments for groups like Boko Haram.
Literacy programme launched for street children in Nigeria
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, in class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

More and more makeshift schools are opening up in Nigeria's capital Yola to teach Quran recitation to street children, locally known as "Almajiri."

But these schools at street corners or other makeshift places are not regulated by the government and are feared to become a source of recruitment for terrorist groups like Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has killed around 15,000 people and forced more than 2 million from their homes during the past seven years in northeastern Nigeria.

Dauda Bello, an Islamic scholar says at such schools the street children only learn how to recite a Quranic verse without knowing its meaning.

"When they grow up without going to school, they feel like following whoever recites a verse to them," Bello said.

Recommended

These children with no formal education survive entirely on charity donations.

But things have started to change for such kids following the launch of a literacy programme run by the American University of Nigeria.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah brings more from Yola.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control