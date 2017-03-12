Britain edged closer to leaving the European Union after parliament passed a bill that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the power to initiate the long exit process.

The 'Brexit Bill' was approved by both the upper and lower houses of parliament and after securing symbolic approval from Queen Elizabeth, which could come early on Tuesday, May will be free to invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty, triggering two years of exit negotiations.

The House of Commons approved the bill weeks ago, but the 800-strong House of Lords fought to amend it, inserting a promise that EU citizens living in the UK will be allowed to remain after Britain pulls out of the bloc.

They also added a demand that parliament get a "meaningful" vote on the final deal between Britain and the remaining 27 EU nations.

Both amendments were rejected by the Commons, where May's Conservatives have a majority.

"We have been clear that the prime minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March," her spokesperson said

Break up of United Kingdom?