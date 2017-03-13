The death toll from a suicide car bomb earlier on Monday near a hotel in the Somali capital has climbed to at least 13, police said.

A spokesman for the Al Qaeda-linked Somali militant group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast occurred after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a checkpoint on the busy Maka al Mukaram street but missed the apparent target - Wehliye Hotel.

The explosion damaged a house on the same street, police said.

"We have carried 13 dead people and 14 others are injured. The death toll may rise further," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of the aid-funded Aamin Ambulance services said.

Earlier on Monday, police shot at a minibus, also in Mogadishu, when the driver refused to stop as it approached a checkpoint.