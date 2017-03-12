WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rebels claim responsibility for Damascus attack
The Levant Liberation Committee, operating under the rebel alliance Hayat Tahrir al Sham, said the blasts were a message to Iran, a key supporter of the Syrian regime.
Rebels claim responsibility for Damascus attack
The site of an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus, Syria, March 11, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

A faction operating under the Syrian alliance of rebel groups known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham said on Sunday it was responsible for a double suicide bomb attack on Saturday in the capital Damascus that killed at least 74 people.

The Levant Liberation Committee said the attack was carried by two of its suicide attackers who targeted pro-Iranian and pro-government militiamen.

The faction said the blasts were a message to Iran, a main supporter of the Syrian regime.

The group said the attack was revenge for Iran's role in supporting Bashar al Assad's "tyrannical rule," holding the regime responsible for "killing and displacing" Syrians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a British-based war monitor, said most of those killed in the attack were Iraqi Shia pilgrims who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

Recommended

It said at least 20 regime soldiers also died.

Iranian-backed Shia militias from countries that include Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon are backing Assad in his six-year war against mainly Sunni Muslim rebels.

Many rebel groups say Iranian-backed militias are trying to evict Sunnis from around Damascus and other areas that are strategically important in the war.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham was created from a merger of Jabhat Fateh al Sham – formerly al Qaeda's Nusra Front – and several other groups.

The rebel alliance is not linked to Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control