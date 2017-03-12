A faction operating under the Syrian alliance of rebel groups known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham said on Sunday it was responsible for a double suicide bomb attack on Saturday in the capital Damascus that killed at least 74 people.

The Levant Liberation Committee said the attack was carried by two of its suicide attackers who targeted pro-Iranian and pro-government militiamen.

The faction said the blasts were a message to Iran, a main supporter of the Syrian regime.

The group said the attack was revenge for Iran's role in supporting Bashar al Assad's "tyrannical rule," holding the regime responsible for "killing and displacing" Syrians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a British-based war monitor, said most of those killed in the attack were Iraqi Shia pilgrims who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.