The conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels has killed nearly 7,700 people, including over 1,500 children, since a Saudi-led coalition mounted an offensive on the rebels two years ago, UN agencies said on Monday.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition launched an air campaign in support of President Abdrabbuh Mansoor Hadi in March 2015, after Shia Houthi rebels seized Yemen's capital of Sana'a in September 2014.

The UN children's agency UNICEF said that by March 10, more than 1,500 children were killed and 2,450 others maimed in Yemen.