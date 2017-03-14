The US Army is permanently stationing an attack drone system and its support personnel in South Korea amid ongoing tensions with the North, a Department of Defense spokesperson said.

Officials said the deployment, due by next year, was not unique to South Korea, and was being conducted across the Army to provide infantry divisions with better intelligence.

But the announcement comes just one week after Pyongyang launched four ballistic missiles in its latest provocative test.

"The US Army, after coordination with the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and the US Air Force, has begun the process to permanently station a Gray Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems company at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said on Monday.

The sensor-rich MQ-1C Gray Eagle is capable of carrying Stinger and Hellfire missiles, as well as other armaments.