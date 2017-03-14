WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military to deploy attack drones to South Korea
The announcement comes just one week after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan.
US military to deploy attack drones to South Korea
US military to deploy attack drones to South Korea / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

The US Army is permanently stationing an attack drone system and its support personnel in South Korea amid ongoing tensions with the North, a Department of Defense spokesperson said.

Officials said the deployment, due by next year, was not unique to South Korea, and was being conducted across the Army to provide infantry divisions with better intelligence.

But the announcement comes just one week after Pyongyang launched four ballistic missiles in its latest provocative test.

"The US Army, after coordination with the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and the US Air Force, has begun the process to permanently station a Gray Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems company at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said on Monday.

The sensor-rich MQ-1C Gray Eagle is capable of carrying Stinger and Hellfire missiles, as well as other armaments.

Recommended

It "adds intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to that particular infantry division, as well as to our Korean allies," Davis said.

North Korea fired at least four missiles toward Japan last week — three of which splashed down in waters near Japan — saying they were tests for a possible strike on US bases in Japan.

A US missile defence system, THAAD, is being deployed to South Korea in the face of threats from the North.

The US has about 50,000 troops in Japan, and another 28,000 in South Korea.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control