WORLD
2 MIN READ
N Korea warns US over joint exercises with S Korea
Pyongyang vows "merciless" attacks if US aircraft carrier strike group, joining South Korean forces for exercises, infringes on its sovereignty or dignity.
N Korea warns US over joint exercises with S Korea
US Navy F18 fighter jets on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea on March 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned the US on Tuesday of "merciless" attacks if it infringes on its sovereignty or dignity.

The warning comes after a US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson joined South Korean forces for exercises.

Since last year, North Korea has alarmed its neighbours with two nuclear tests and a string of missile launches.

"If they infringe on the DPRK's sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater," the North's state news agency KCNA said.

KCNA said the arrival of the US strike group was part of a "reckless scheme to attack [the] DPRK."

Recommended

"On March 11 alone, many enemy carrier-based aircraft flew along a course near territorial air and waters of the DPRK to stage drills of dropping bombs and making surprise attacks on the ground targets of its army."

The USS Carl Vinson was in a regular, scheduled deployment to the region, said a US Navy spokesman.

In response to annual US-South Korea military drills, North Korea last week fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off the coast of Japan.

Last week, the US ambassador to the UN said President Donald Trump's administration was re-evaluating its North Korea strategy and "all options are on the table."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control