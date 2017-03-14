TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
49 injured after hot air balloons crash land in Turkey
Strong winds in Turkey's Cappadocia region caused three hot air balloons to crash land. 49 people including 12 South Korean tourists were injured.
49 injured after hot air balloons crash land in Turkey
49 people, mostly foreign tourists, were hurt when three hot air balloons crash landed during strong winds in central Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

Strong winds on Tuesday caused three hot air balloons to crash land in one of Turkey's most visited tourist areas, Cappadocia.

49 people including 12 South Korean tourists were injured.

"There are 12 injured in our hospital. None of them are in a critical condition," said Fatih Yakut, the physician-in-chief at the Cappadocia Hospital.

Cappadocia is known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities, and churches carved into mountainsides.

Recommended

Tourists regularly use hot air balloons to get a birds eye view of the area's volcanic formations.

Last month, a Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia in a similar hot air balloon crash.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul