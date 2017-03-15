Six years on, the conflict in Syria is unrecognisable from the relatively simple, hopeful beginnings of the initial revolution. Due to a brutal crackdown, a mass civilian uprising against decades of dictatorship turned into an armed conflict among Syrians backed by foreign powers and fighters, then into its current form: a battleground of foreign powers backed by Syrians.

Now more than ever, Syrians are mere pawns in complex, shifting regional and international rivalries and alliances. It is now arguably more a conflict in Syria than a Syrian conflict. This is true not only on the ground but at the negotiating table.

At times Syrians have been excluded from talks altogether. At times they have been hand-picked by regional and international powers to serve as window dressing.

At other times they have refused to take part out of a justified sense of futility. Such is the case with yesterday's scheduled talks in Astana, which the opposition delegation boycotted due to constant violations of the current ‘ceasefire' by the Assad regime and Russia, a co-broker of the truce.

‘Ceasefires' that have never ceased fire, and talks that have never produced a breakthrough, are a hallmark of the conflict. One can only call this a failure of diplomacy if one assumes that its aim is to end the conflict via a negotiated agreement. This has never been the case.

‘Ceasefire' deals and rounds of talks have served as diplomatic fig leafs for parties that profess peace while pursuing war, and that claim to support Syria's territorial integrity while partaking in its partition.

Talk of whether Syria can remain a unitary entity overlooks the fact that it has not been so for years. Syria is now a relic, concept, a dream. The reality has long been a nightmare, one from which there is no hope of waking for the foreseeable future.

The ‘peace process' resembles that between Israel and the Palestinians: endless process, no peace; an industry built on false equivalencies, imbalances of power and obfuscation; a charade that serves the egos of diplomats, the interests of politicians and the strategies of military commanders.

Both processes are doomed because they doggedly sidestep the root causes: Israel's occupation and Assad's fate. Both Tel Aviv and Damascus feel no need to give way because of the impunity afforded to them by American and Russian backing, respectively.

But while diplomacy goes nowhere, neither are we close to a military solution. Certainly the Assad regime has enjoyed a string of battlefield successes since Russia's direct entry into the war, and the subsequent beefing up of allied Iranian, Hezbollah, Iraqi and Afghan Shiite forces.

But these are victories for the regime, not by the regime, whose army has proven incapable of taking and keeping territory without its foreign allies (the irony of their complaints of foreign involvement in the conflict is lost on them).