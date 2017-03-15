TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK bomb attack kills 2 Turkish soldiers
Security officials said the bomb was detonated while a security convoy was driving along a highway linking the provinces of Mardin and Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey.
PKK bomb attack kills 2 Turkish soldiers
Police and ambulances at the scene of the attack on a highway linking Mardin and Diyarbakir provinces on March 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack by the PKK in southeastern Turkey.

Security officials said the bomb was detonated while a security convoy was driving along a highway linking the provinces of Mardin and Diyarbakir.

The highway has been closed to traffic and the military has launched an investigation of the incident.

Recommended

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015.

Since then authorities say PKK attacks have killed 793 security personnel and 314 civilians. More than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.

More than 10,000 PKK have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations, according to authorities. About 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tonnes of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan