Air strikes pounded Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, including children, a war monitoring group said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said planes, believed to be Russian, struck the northwestern city of Idlib and the town of Maarat Misrin in the countryside.

Despite a ceasefire originally brokered by Turkey and Russia in December 2016, then extended, each side accuses the other of continued attacks.

"They expelled us from Aleppo … And just as we fight for all of Syria, Aleppo is still a main target for us," a Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel commander said.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan visited one of the opposition groups taking part in operations in Al Rai in northern Syria.

Astana talks resume

Talks resumed in Astana on Wednesday after the Turkey-backed FSA said it would send five officers to the Kazak capital later on Wednesday to take part in consultations at an expert level.

The rebel group on Tuesday had said it would not attend the talks after blaming Russia for failing to uphold the December ceasefire.

On Wednesday, the delegations from Turkey, Russia and Iran issued a joint statement saying the next round would be on May 3-4, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov said.

Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentiev said some of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian delegates would remain in Astana for meetings with rebels.