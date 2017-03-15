China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), ended its annual session on Wednesday. The legislature adopted the government work report at its final meeting. The report was approved by 2,812 of the 2,838 NPC deputies who attended.

2,721 deputies also voted in favour of the report on the implementation of the 2016 plan for national economic and social development, and the 2017 plan for national economic and social development.

The report on the implementation of central and local budgets for 2016, and on central and local budgets for 2017, was also approved, with 2,555 votes in favour.

The economy was top of the agenda at this year's NPC, as has been the case in previous years.

China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang earlier said in remarks at the NPC's annual session in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

That compares with a 2016 economic growth target of 6.5 to 7 percent.