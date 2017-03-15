WORLD
2 MIN READ
Winter Storm Stella in US claims 5 lives
Authorities in the US urged people to be extra cautious as Stella was forecast to bring more heavy snow to the Northeast.
Winter Storm Stella in US claims 5 lives
The White House on a snowy morning in Washington DC, US, March 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

Winter Storm Stella hit much of the northeastern United States on Monday, killing five people, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, closing schools and shutting down major traffic throughout the region.

Four people aged over 60 died in separate incidents as they were shovelling snow outside their homes in the state of Wisconsin, US media reported.

In New Hampshire, a teenage girl died after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree early on Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings from eastern West Virginia to Maine as temperatures plunged well below average across most of the eastern third of the country.

Recommended

The massive winter storm also caused severe power outages that left over 100,000 people in the dark.

Despite this, some people have welcomed the late season dump of snow.

"It's not like a storm. I feel like I'm in the mountains. It's like cross country. It's really wonderful. And to feel it in New York, it's really exciting," one New Yorker said.

TRT World's Henry Morton reports from snowy New York City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control