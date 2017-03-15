Winter Storm Stella hit much of the northeastern United States on Monday, killing five people, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, closing schools and shutting down major traffic throughout the region.

Four people aged over 60 died in separate incidents as they were shovelling snow outside their homes in the state of Wisconsin, US media reported.

In New Hampshire, a teenage girl died after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree early on Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings from eastern West Virginia to Maine as temperatures plunged well below average across most of the eastern third of the country.