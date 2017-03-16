WORLD
5 MIN READ
UN agency says Israel is imposing an apartheid regime on Palestinians
UN Under-Secretary General Rima Khalaf said the agency's report "clearly and frankly concludes that Israel is a racist state that has established an apartheid system that persecutes the Palestinian people."
UN agency says Israel is imposing an apartheid regime on Palestinians
UN Under-Secretary General and ESCWA Executive Secretary Rima Khalaf said the report titled &quot;Israeli Practices Toward the Palestinian People and the Question of Apartheid&quot; was prepared at the request of 18 Arab states which comprise ESCWA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

A UN agency published a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of imposing an apartheid regime of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people.

UN Under-Secretary General Rima Khalaf said the report was the "first of its type" from a UN body that "clearly and frankly concludes that Israel is a racist state that has established an apartheid system that persecutes the Palestinian people."

The report was published by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The report said it had established on the "basis of scholarly inquiry and overwhelming evidence, that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid."

"However, only a ruling by an international tribunal in that sense would make such an assessment truly authoritative," it added.

ESCWA released the report, Israeli Practices Toward the Palestinian People and the Question of Apartheid, at a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon.

The authors of the report concluded that "Israel has established an apartheid regime that systematically institutionalises racial oppression and domination of the Palestinian people as a whole."

According to the report, approximately 300,000 Palestinians who held the status of "permanent resident" of Israel in East Jerusalem, experience discrimination when it comes to access to education, healthcare, employment, residency and building rights.

They also suffer from expulsions and home demolitions, which serve the Israeli policy of "demographic balance" in favour of Jewish residents.

The report said the "strategic fragmentation of the Palestinian people" was the main method through which Israel imposes apartheid, with Palestinians divided into four groups oppressed through "distinct laws, policies and practices."

It identified the four sets of Palestinians as: Palestinian citizens of Israel, Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and Palestinians living as refugees or in exile.

Israel condemns report

​Israel's foreign ministry likened the report to Der Sturmer, a Nazi propaganda publication that was strongly anti-Semitic.

Recommended

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon denounced the report, calling it a "blatant lie" and an "attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East."

ESCWA comprises 18 Arab states in Western Asia and aims to support economic and social development in member states, according to its website. The report was prepared at the request of member states, Khalaf said.

UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said the report was published without any prior consultation with the UN Secretariat.

"The report as it stands does not reflect the views of the secretary-general [Antonio Guterres]," said Dujarric, adding that the report itself notes that it reflects the views of the authors.

Authors are area experts

The report was authored by two area experts. Richard Falk is a former UN human rights investigator for the Palestinian territories and currently at UC Santa Barbara and Princeton University. Virginia Tilley is a professor of political science at Southern Illinois University.

Before leaving his post as UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories in 2014, Falk said Israeli policies bore unacceptable characteristics of colonialism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

The United States, an ally of Israel, said it was outraged by the report.

"The United Nations Secretariat was right to distance itself from this report, but it must go further and withdraw the report altogether," the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said in a statement.

Khalaf said that ESCWA hoped the report would inform further deliberations on the root causes of the problem in the UN, among member states, and in society.

Click here for the executive summary of the report.

Click here for the full report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics