A US air strike in northern Syria did not hit a mosque, rather a nearby building with "dozens" of Al Qaeda members inside, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The mosque is still standing and relatively unscathed," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said while showing reporters a photo of the strike's aftermath. He promised the image would be made available to the public.

Rescue workers have said that at least 42 people were killed and dozens injured on Thursday in an air strike on a mosque in the rebel-held village of Al Jina in Syria's northwestern Aleppo province.

Sources on the ground put the death toll at 58 and said it could rise as 200 to 300 people were in the mosque when it was hit.

The attack happened as the mosque was full of worshippers during evening prayer, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from Gaziantep, a Turkish city on the border with Syria.