The third race of the Challengers Cup will be held this Sunday in Istanbul.

The goal is simple: complete the course in the fastest possible time to earn you enough points to beat your opponent.

With its Tron-inspired futuristic looking courses specially designed with multiple LED lights, some are calling it the sport of the future.

The drones are around 250 mm in length and can reach speeds of up to 160 kmh.

Pilots wear special goggles which link to a camera fixed to the front of the drone. They control it via remote control.

Teams consist of up to 16 people which include tech support, drone engineers and navigators.