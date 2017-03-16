President Donald Trump will ask the US Congress for dramatic cuts to many federal programmes as he seeks to bulk up defence spending, start building a wall on the border with Mexico and spend more money deporting illegal immigrants.

In a federal budget proposal with many losers, the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department stand out as targets for the biggest spending reductions.

Funding would disappear altogether for 19 independent bodies that count on federal money for public broadcasting, the arts and regional issues from Alaska to Appalachia.

Trump's budget outline is a bare-bones plan covering just "discretionary" spending for the 2018 fiscal year starting on October 1.

It is the first volley in what is expected to be an intense battle over spending in coming months in Congress, which holds the federal purse strings and rarely approves presidential budget plans as drafted.

Congress, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, may reject some or many of his proposed cuts.

Some of the proposed changes, which Democrats will broadly oppose, have been targeted for decades by conservative Republicans.

In addition to the fiscal year 2018 request, a copy of a supplemental budget for fiscal year 2017 shows the administration plans to ask for $30 billion for the Department of Defense and $3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security.

The funds would be allocated this year to cover procurement of military technology such as F-35 fighter aircraft and drone systems, begin construction on the US-Mexico border wall and increase detention space for migrants. Congress likely will consider the supplemental request by April 28, when the current regular funding expires.

Moderate Republicans already have expressed unease with potential cuts to popular domestic programs such as home-heating subsidies, clean-water projects and job training.

UN says more needed to combat terror

The UN warned on Thursday that "more than military spending" is needed to combat terrorism, after US President Donald Trump proposed an extra $54 billion in military spending in 2018.

"There is also a need to address the underlying drivers of terrorism through continuing investments in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, countering violent extremism, ….. the enhancement and respect of human rights, and timely responses to humanitarian crises," Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The world body further warned that its operations could suffer if the US were to slash funding to the UN as called for in Trump's first budget proposal.