WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seven missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks off Libya
The cargo ship sank off the coast of Misrata due to bad weather conditions.
Seven missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks off Libya
The Tinaztepe-S cargo vessel was carrying marble dust from Istanbul to Libya when it sank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

At least seven people are -missing after a Turkish-flagged cargo ship sank off the Libyan coast on Thursday.

The ship, named Tinaztepe-S, sank due to poor weather conditions, the Libyan navy said.

Six members of the Turkish crew were rescued after the ship requested assistance several kilometres from the port of Misrata, navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said.

The rescued passengers have been taken to a nearby hotel where they are undergoing health checks.

Recommended

Efforts to find the seven missing individuals are ongoing.

Turkey's consulate in -Misrata told Anadolu Agency that the ship sank at around 10:30 local time.

The consulate said it would continue to follow developments on the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics