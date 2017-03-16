Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a challenge by far-right rival Geert Wilders in key elections Wednesday in the Netherlands.

With more than 60 percent of votes counted, Rutte's Liberal VVD party is set to win 32 seats, making it the largest in the new 150-seat parliament, with Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beaten into second place alongside two others on 19 seats.

Millions of Dutch flocked to the polls in a near-record turnout, with the stakes high in an election pitting the pro-European Rutte against his anti-immigration and anti-EU rival. The vote was seen as a further test of rising right-wing populism in Europe.

For an update on the result, TRT World spoke to Catherine de Vries, Professor of Government at the University of Essex.

Europe congratulates Rutte

Some European leaders were quick to congratulate Rutte.

French President Francois Hollande said Rutte's win was a victory against extremism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, could not restrain his joy, tweeting, "The Netherlands, oh the Netherlands you are a champion! ... Congratulations on this great result."

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault tweeted, "Congratulations to the Dutch for stemming the rise of the far-right."