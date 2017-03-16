As Iraqi forces intensify their campaign against Daesh, police and intelligence services are searching for Daesh members still in liberated areas.

More than 100 men in the Kirkuk region have been jailed for 15 to 20 years and some sentenced to death for joining Daesh, according to police.

Another 250 are in prison, waiting for their day in court.

"Most of the Daesh fighters are Arabs, Saudis, and Syrians. The foreigners were very few. When I was still with Daesh, there was a total of 400 to 600 fighters," said one prisoner who joined Daesh in the town of Hawija.

"The fighters were filled with fear when the leaders were defeated and fled to Syria before the road was cut," he said.

In Kirkuk, Iraqi forces continue to track down Daesh.

"Thirty percent of Kirkuk province was controlled by Daesh, including one district and more than 500 villages. There were more than 2,000 Daesh fighters there," said Iraqi Brigadier General Serhet Mouhammed.

"The men who were trained by Daesh still pose a threat, and if they have a chance they could carry out a terrorist attack."

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more on the battle against Daesh in the northern province.

