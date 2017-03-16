WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greek militant group "likely behind" IMF letter bomb
An employee sustained injuries to her hands and face after opening the letter bomb at the IMF offices in Paris.
Greek militant group "likely behind" IMF letter bomb
Police outside the IMF offices where a letter bomb exploded in Paris, France, March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

A Greek anarchist group called the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei is "likely behind" a letter bomb that injured a secretary at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices in Paris on Thursday, Greece's Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said.

"French authorities just informed us that it was mailed from Greece," Toskas told Ant1Television.

The far-left Greek group had earlier claimed responsibility for an explosive device, also sent from Greece, that was intercepted on Wednesday at the offices of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde condemned the attack.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff," Lagarde said.

Recommended

The head of the Paris police Michel Cadot said the bomb appeared to be homemade.

Cadot also said there had been telephone threats to the IMF, but did not make clear whether these were linked to Thursday's incident.

French President Francois Hollande said authorities would do all they could to find those responsible for the incident.

TRT World spoke to Maria Kagkelidou who is following the developments from Athens.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics